Police Arrested Agius Over Chircop Murder In 2015 But Did Not Have Enough Evidence To Prosecute

Adrian Agius was arrested and interrogated over the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop – but police did not have enough evidence to prosecute then.

Speaking in court today, Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud confirmed that police were highly suspicious that Agius was behind the murder. Chircop was killed after he was shot four times while walking to a garage complex in John Borg Street, Birkirkara in October 2015.

Vince Muscat, who has pleaded guilty for his role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, has been granted a presidential pardon to provide evidence on the murder.

He seems to be the one who has led to a major breakthrough in the case.

Muscat has told police the murder was conducted by Degiorgio, Vella and himself. Degiorgio was the one to bring him onto the murder plot. He has also confirmed that he was paid €20,000 for his role in the murder by Agius.

Arnaud explained that soon after the murder, Chircop’s wife revealed to police that her husband had been chasing Agius for money in the months leading up to the murder.

She also said that a few months later, her husband had an argument on the phone with Agius while they were abroad. The last call between Agius and Chircop was in October, two days before the murder.

Chircop was owed around €600,000 to fund More Supermarkets’ purchase of a warehouse in Qormi. Agius was a shareholder along with Ryan Schembri and Etienne Cassar. The deal went bust once Schembri fled the islands.

Agius was brought in for questioning, refusing legal assistance. He said the fees were related to a sale and that Chricop marked it down as a loan to evade taxes.

Agius did confirm that Chircop was chasing him for money, but brushed it off by explaining he had many creditors. He said that he was planning to take Chircop to court over the issue.

He provided an alibi to police, insisting that he was abroad when the murder took place. He was pressured on his relationship with George Degiorgio, but it was not fruitful.

Agius was released that same day.

Agius and his brother Robert, better known as Tal-Maksar, are believed to be some of the nation’s top criminals. A collaborative report from The Times of Malta and Malta Today previously revealed that their criminal web extends to a series of violent murders between gang members opening up a vacuum for the Agius brothers to become the major players in the smuggling world with ties to Italian, Libyan, Romanian and Albanian organised crime groups.

Still, they were able to operate with relative impunity and have been charged (along with Jamie Vella) for supplying the explosive which killed Caruana Galizia.

Caruana Galizia was murdered by a car bomb outside her home on 16th October 2017. Degiorgio, his brother Alfred, and Vince Muscat were arrested and charged with the murder on 5th December. Yorgen Fenech was charged in connection to the murder in November 2019.

Court sittings have revealed that Caruana Galizia murder main suspect Yorgen Fenech once told middleman Melvin Theuma to send a “message to Maksar because that’s where the bomb was made”. Reports also claim that they even offered hush money to one of the men who carried out the murder.

There had been 19 car bombs between 2010 and 2017. With practically all of the victims linked to the criminal underworld, they were often forgotten by the Maltese public while authorities found many dead ends.

Caruana Galizia had written about Adrian Agius in the past, given that he was the business partner of Ryan Schembri – the former owner of More Supermarkets who fled Malta with his family in 2014 to escape loan sharks to whom he had owed millions of euro.

What do you think of the information? Comment below