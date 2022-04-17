Police Believe Mario Farrugia’s Murder Is Linked To Main Suspect’s Drug And Prostitution Ring

Mario Farrugia and his alleged killers are potentially linked through a drugs and prostitution ring, police reportedly believe.

The Times of Malta reports that police, who still are searching for a motive, believe that the shocking murder was because of a financial dispute or concerns that Farrugia had become a turncoat of the operations.

Farrugia, who was stabbed more than 40 times, was discovered in the boot of his car in the Qormi valley almost 15 days after he first went missing.

Elliot Paul Busuttil, a 38-year-old with a history of crime, has been charged with the murder, while Ramzi Abdulhafid Ib Abukem, 42, is out on police bail. Busuttil has pleaded not guilty.

Police believe that Farrugia acted as a runner for Busuttil’s operations, which include narcotics trafficking and prostitution. Abuken, who in 2016 made the news for attacking a bouncer with a samurai sword, is believed to be a close associate of Busuttil.

The two women who were arrested along with the two men are believed to be connected to the prostitution ring.

Evidence against the men is circumstantial but has discovered Farrugia’s blood at Busuttil’s mother’s residence. Police believe that Busuttil went to his mother’s house to clean himself up after the murder took place. Mobile data and logs have also assisted the police.

However, police continue to search for the actual location of the murder. Bail for the two men has so far been denied.

What do you think was the motive?