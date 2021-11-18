Police Shut Down Akon’s St Julian’s Party Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Akon’s special after-party in Malta was spoiled last night after police intervened to shut it down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The world-famous singer, behind hit songs like Beautiful and Lonely, was performing at Sky Club, St Julian’s, as part of the SiGMA iGaming festival, in a special after-party that would have included 500 bottles of champagne.

However, partygoers – which included several international delegates -were left disappointed after police intervened, with SiGMA organisers telling Lovin Malta they had cited a lack of compliance with COVID-19 protocols for events.

SiGMA organisers said the police shut theparty down midway through Akon’s set but other partygoers said the singer didn’t even get to perform.

Lovin Malta has asked the police to clarify the reason behind this enforcement.

SiGMA organisers struck a confident tone when questioned about this enforcement by Lovin Malta.