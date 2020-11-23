Police Bust Down Marsa Garage Door To Arrest 20-Year-Old Woman In Drug Raid

A raid in a garage complex in Marsa led to the discovery of 188 sachets of drugs as well as the arrest of a 20-year-old woman.

The bust occurred in a garage that members of the Drug Squad believed was being used to sell drugs. The raid came following days of observations by the Drug Squad with the assistance of the local police force.

Officers surrounded the complex at 10.30am this morning, with members of the Special Intervention Unit cutting through a metal door to break it down and access the garage.