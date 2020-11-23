Police Bust Down Marsa Garage Door To Arrest 20-Year-Old Woman In Drug Raid

د . إAEDSRر . س

A raid in a garage complex in Marsa led to the discovery of 188 sachets of drugs as well as the arrest of a 20-year-old woman.

The bust occurred in a garage that members of the Drug Squad believed was being used to sell drugs. The raid came following days of observations by the Drug Squad with the assistance of the local police force.

Officers surrounded the complex at 10.30am this morning, with members of the Special Intervention Unit cutting through a metal door to break it down and access the garage.

A 20-year-old woman inside, who lives in Birgu, was arrested by the officers on drug-related charges. 

A total of 188 sachets were found – 15 containing crack cocaine, 63 containing heroin, and 110 containing cocaine. They were found in containers, alongside some money. 

Police said the street value of the drugs was about €4,000.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has opened a magisterial inquiry into the incident, with police investigations continuing.

