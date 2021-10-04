Police Bust International Drug Smuggling Ring And Seize 5kg Of Cocaine 

In a statement this morning, the police said that three people were arrested in an operation during which five kilograms of a substance believed to be cocaine were seized. The drugs are estimated to be worth €600,000 on the black market.

The Maltese police have arrested a number of individuals believed to be part of an international drug-smuggling ring.

The first arrest, that of a 20-year-old Spanish woman, had been carried out at Malta International Airport on Saturday upon her arrival from Madrid, the police said. She was found to be carrying a substance believed to be cocaine.

A stake-out at a St Julian’s hotel on Sunday led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Spanish man who was found in possession of more drugs believed to be cocaine.

Share this with someone who needs to read it