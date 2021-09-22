Police Bust International Pickpocketing Ring In St Julian’s Sting Operation 

Malta’s police have arrested three individuals believed to form part of an international organised crime ring.

In a statement this morning, the police said that three Romanian men aged 54, 40 and 39, had been arrested in a sting operation in St Julian’s.

All three men are understood to form part of an international pickpocketing ring and would regularly visit crowded places, including buses, in order to rob their victims.

Police investigations found that the men had committed a number of thefts in Malta before travelling to another country.

The men were apprehended by the police in what it described as ‘intelligence-led policing’ involving a number of its specialised branches, as well as district police.