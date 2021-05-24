Police Called Upon To Investigate ‘Pornographic’ Online Comments Aimed At Animal Rights Commissioner

Zoos are a contentious issue in Malta with a number of poorly regulated, and at times outright illegal operations, having mushroomed around the island in recent years.

The comments – most of which were of a sexual nature – followed Bezzina appearing on the programme Insights on TVM, in which she argued against Zoos, which she said constituted a form of animal cruelty.

Nationalist MP Mario Galea has called on Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa to investigate a series of comments attacking animal welfare commissioner Alison Bezzina, which were posted to Facebook earlier this week.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” Galea said, as he read out the names of those who had posted the comments. “These are pornographic comments and I’m tabling them here in Parliament so everyone can see. These posts were made just because she is a woman.”

Galea called on the Police Commissioner to investigate each and every one of those who had posted comments.

“Before we change the mentality of this small segment of the population, of people who are cowards and who keep attacking this woman with these sexual comments, we can never have equality in this country,” Galea said.

He added that it was particularly concerning that they had felt comfortable posting such comments in their own name.

“This amounts to a hate crime and sexual harassment,” Galea insisted. “These comments have crossed a line and I now expect those who wrote them to be made to pay for what they’ve written.”

Galea concluded by saying that those who believed that they could bully Bezzina into submission had another thing coming. “There are thousands of animal lovers in this country. If you think she’s alone you’re mistaken and you will find thousands of us defending her.”

