Police Charge Yorgen Fenech’s Lawyers For Attempting To Bribe Times Of Malta Journalist

Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran have been charged in court over an attempted bribe of a Times of Malta journalist.

Times of Malta revealed that its journalist Ivan Martin, editor-in-chief Herman Grech and news editor Diana Cacciottolo have all been summoned as witnesses for Monday’s case.

Last November, Martin flagged how Caruana Curran offered him a set of €500 notes in return for favourable coverage towards his client. Mercieca was also present in this meeting.

Caruana Curran confirmed that he offered “remuneration” to Martin in return for favourable coverage towards Fenech, saying the journalist “led them to understand that we could use his services to help neutralise the bias in the reporting in the media.”

Although Martin has been working full-time with Times of Malta since 2013, the lawyer insisted he only found out about this when Martin told him so after rejecting the cash offer.

Police opened up an investigation soon after the reveal.

