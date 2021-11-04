Police Confirm Investigation Into Valletta Stars Player’s ‘Strong Shoving’ Of Referee  

Police have launched an investigation into a Valletta Stars player who attacked a referee during an amateur football league game last weekend.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that a report was filed over the incident and that investigations are ongoing. No charges have been issued yet.

Referee C.J. Saliba was attacked by a Valletta Stars player during the second half of their amateur league match against Marsa St Michael last weekend, an incident which forced the suspension of the game.

Valletta Stars promptly condemned the incident as “unacceptable” and suspended the player indefinitely.

The club later clarified that there were no repeated punches or excessive violence on the referee.

“The player shoved the referee in a strong manner as a result of which the referee lost his balance,” it said.



“Whilst the club confirms that the referee sought medical attention on the pitch at the time of the incident, the referee was fit again to officiate the third match of the day, immediately after the incident.”