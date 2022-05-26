Police Confirm No Officers Will Be Stationed At Comino Station After 8:30pm This Summer

Police have confirmed they have no intention of stationing officers at the Comino police station between the hours of 8:30pm and 9am this summer.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that these are the current opening hours of the Comino police station, effective from 1st April till 31st October. Two police officers are stationed there during those hours.

However, they noted that the police’s Environmental Protection Unit, as well as Transport Malta and the Armed Forces of Malta, carry out regular patrols on Comino, particularly during the summer months.

“We kindly inform you that members of the public can contact Victoria Police Station for any kind of assistance at any time, and when a report is received, all necessary actions are taken accordingly,” they said.

The Comino station is completely closed between 1st November and 31st March, although occasional patrols still take place, but PN MPs Alex Borg and Joe Giglgio recently noted that it used to be open on a 24/7 basis during the summer.



“The question remains as to what will happen after those hours seeing as summer activity continues throughout the night?” they asked.

