Police Confiscate 34 Birds Being Illegally Sold At Floriana Market 

Police have confiscated 34 birds that were being illegally sold by bird sellers in the open market in Floriana.

In a statement, police said that it conducted an inspection with the Wild Bird Regulation Unit earlier this morning, uncovering that certain protected species were being sold on the market,

The birds, which are of different species, have been handed over to the government veterinarian.

The inspection also uncovered that two bird vendors were operating without a license., The police will be issuing charges against the two vendors.

Police investigations are ongoing.