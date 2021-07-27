Police Corner Off Locker Street In Sliema Following Argument That Left One Person Covered In Blood

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show part of Locker Street, Sliema sealed off with police, RIU and an ambulance on sight.

A person has been injured in Sliema following an argument with another person.

According to police, a person has been injured and blood was drawn. The injuries were caused by an argument, but further details are scarce at this stage.

Sources on site claim that the victim was stabbed, but police have yet to confirm these details. Meanwhile, a person has been arrested and the victim has been taken to hospital.

According to state broadcaster TVM, a person being held by the police is 14-years-old. His victim is understood to be 21.

Just last year, two men were murdered on the same street in a robbery attempt.

This is a developing story

