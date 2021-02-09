Police Deny That Immunity Offered To Dutch National Connected To Alleged Melvin Theuma Recordings And Dalligate

Police have categorically denied that Julian Hofstra, the Dutch national linked to alleged recordings of state witness Melvin Theuma, the Dalligate scandal, and Konrad Mizzi, has been granted immunity to testify in Malta.

Earlier today, the Malta Independent claimed that Hofstra had been offered a deal in exchange for passing on information to police and dumping Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana as his legal representatives in Malta.

However, police have categorically denied the allegation.

Lovin Malta has revealed that police and lawyers of Yorgen Fenech have been scrambling to gain access to recordings and other evidence allegedly in Hofstra’s possession. However, concerns remain over the veracity of the claims.

Sources have suggested that the recordings allegedly show Theuma detailing Schembri’s involvement in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and his fears that Fenech and Schembri were planning to murder him. It remains to be seen whether these claims will prove correct.

A warrant has been issued to bring Hofstra to Malta.

Meanwhile, Lovin Malta has also revealed that police are exploring Hofstra’s links to former EU Commissioner John Dalli and his former aide Silvio Zammit.

Well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta that Hofstra’s connections to Zammit and Dalli could relate to an investigation into an alleged €60 million bribe offer from a Swedish tobacco/Snus company linked to the two men.

Hofstra is also linked disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi. Lovin Malta recently published a photo fo the pair at the Malta International Airport.

Mizzi and his lawyer have denied that the pair knew each other.

