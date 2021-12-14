Police Drew Guns When Arresting Valletta Restaurateur As Lawyer Claims They Pointed Weapon To Her Head 

Two police officers have confirmed they drew their weapons when arresting a Valletta restaurateur earlier this year but denied allegations by her lawyer that they pointed their guns at her head.

The Rapid Intervention Unit officers testified in court today in the case against Florinda Sultana, the Scoglitti restaurateur who was arrested last April and charged with money laundering.

They testified that they had received instructions from their superior, Superintendent Frank Anthony Tabone, to intercept a black Smart Car last April. The officers intercepted Sultana’s vehicle on Triq Tal-Barrani, Żejtun, at around 1am, manoeuvred their cars to stop her from fleeing the scene and approached the vehicle.

Under questioning from Sultana’s lawyer Stefano Filletti, both officers confirmed that they drew their guns when approaching the car. However, they denied allegations by Filletti that they pointed their guns to his client’s head at any point.

Instead, they said they drew their weapons to ensure the situation was safe and put them down once Sultana had placed her hands on the steering wheel.

Sultana was arrested as part of a police operation into her stepfather Darren Debono, the former footballer-turned oil trader who has been charged in Italy with smuggling Libyan oil.

Debono, who owns Scoglitti, has also been charged with money laundering, as has Alfred Buttigieg, who owns the Marsaxlokk restaurant Capo Mulini.