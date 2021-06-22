Police Fear Maksar Brothers Were Tipped Off Over Arrest And Dumped Weapons Soon After

Fears are growing that tal-Maksar brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, were tipped off over their impending arrests in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and were able to dispose of a stockpile of weapons in the process.

Robert and Adrian Agius were arrested together on 23rd February 2021 in Baħrija, where the former lives. Police initially planned to arrest the brothers at separate locations, but have confirmed to the court they encountered the pair chatting together on the side of the road.

Police had first spotted Robert Agius driving in the area at high speeds before stopping in an area to speak to another man, who turned out to be his brother, Adrian.

That day, police discovered around €50,000 in cash, dozens of keys, multiple remote controls and several mobile phones inside Robert Agius’ vehicle.

Well-informed sources have revealed that there exist fears within the police force that the brothers dumped the stockpile with the knowledge that they were about to be arrested. While it is yet to be confirmed, sources believe the leak came from Malta’s Security Services.

Lovin Malta has already previously revealed that the men had moles in both the police force and the security services. Meanwhile, it has already been confirmed that other main suspects like Yorgen Fenech, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio, Melvin Theuma, and Vince Muscat all knew well in advance when they would be arrested.

Sources said that there are concerns that the Maksar brothers could have used the time to dispose of key evidence linking them to other high profile crimes.

However, sources also warned that media reports about the brothers in the months leading up to the arrest – particularly a wide-ranging report about their criminal underworld – may have forced the brothers’ hand.

The news comes after a police discovery of a stockpile of weapons and explosives in the sea near Migra Ferha in Rabat. Times of Malta has reported that AK-47 assault rifles and a detonator similar used in the assassination of Caruana Galizia were discovered. Police believe the find is linked to the two brothers.

It isn’t clear whether the weapons were intended for use in Malta, though separate sources who spoke with Lovin Malta suggested that this was the case.

Vince Muscat, who has admitted to his role in the assassination, has said in court that the Agius brothers had procured bombs and weapons similar, some of which are still in circulation.



An inquiry into the find is being led by magistrate Monica Vella.