Police File Charges Against Prison Wardens In Relation To Inmate’s Suicide

Charges have been filed by the police against the two prison wardens in relation to the suicide of an inmate within Malta’s correctional facility.

The two CCF officials are to be charged with involuntary homicide, after failing to stick to protocols, leading to the prisoner’s death.

The two wardens will also be charged with committing a crime that they were bound by duty to prevent.

The action is being taken after a magisterial inquiry found faults in two correctional officers. The wardens will face proceedings before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

This comes after the victim’s father spoke out in an interview with Times of Malta yesterday, saying that the prison drove her to insanity.

The inmate, who was 29 years old, attempted suicide within the facility and passed away a few weeks later in hospital.

