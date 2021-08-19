Police Find €2.5 Million Worth Of Cannabis In Major Raid In Burmarrad
Around 136kg of cannabis have been found and confiscated by the police after a major successful raid, with four people being arrested in connection with the find.
The street value of the find is meant to be around €2.5 million.
Officers from the Anti-Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit undertook the raid in Burmarrad after they received information over a potential drug trafficking operation in the industrial area.
This is the largest drug bust by the police this year.
Operations started Tuesday afternoon, where police awaited a van to arrive at a particular garage.
Once the van arrived, police swooped in and found cannabis hidden in a number of large olive tins.
A gun was also found on site as well as a small amount of cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines and an undisclosed amount of money.
Two Maltese men were arrested in the garage, one aged 30 from San Ġwann and another aged 26 from Ħamrun.
Another two men were also subsequently arrested – a 26-year-old Maltese man from Pembroke, and a 43-year-old Englishman who lives in St Julians.
