Police Find €2.5 Million Worth Of Cannabis In Major Raid In Burmarrad

Around 136kg of cannabis have been found and confiscated by the police after a major successful raid, with four people being arrested in connection with the find.

The street value of the find is meant to be around €2.5 million.

Officers from the Anti-Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit undertook the raid in Burmarrad after they received information over a potential drug trafficking operation in the industrial area.

This is the largest drug bust by the police this year.