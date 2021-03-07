Police Fine 12 For Breaking Social Distancing Rules During Ħamrun Spartans Victory Celebrations

People who gather in public in groups of more than six are liable to a €200 fine, which is reduced to €100 if it’s paid before tribunal proceedings.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that 12 fines have been issued so far, while investigations are underway to identify more people who may have broken the rules.

Video footage uploaded online shows a large crowd of Ħamrun Spartans supporters celebrating their club’s top-of-the table victory against Hibernians as cars beep their horns and a Mercedes drives by.

Celebrations took place only a few days after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a raft of new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, which is currently spreading across the island at a higher rate than it has since the start of the pandemic.

The scenes drew outrage, with some people proposing the suspension of the Maltese Premier League and others calling for league leaders Ħamrun Spartans to be docked points.

This wasn’t the first time Spartans fans took to the streets to celebrate a win in a historic season for the club that sees them on top of the Premier League and matches away from being crowned champions for the first time since 1990-91.

In January, the streets of Ħamrun turned into a party following a 3-o win against Maltese giants,Valletta.