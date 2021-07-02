Police Fine 124 People For COVID-19 Law Breaches At Ħamrun Spartans Celebrations
Police confirmed they issued 124 COVID-19 related fines to people who celebrated Ħamrun Spartans’ league victory in the streets last night.
A spokesperson for the police also confirmed that investigations are underway to identify other people who may have broken COVID-19 laws.
Lovin Malta has also asked police whether any fines were issued for people who gathered in large numbers in Xlendi Bay, Gozo this week to watch Neil Agius complete his record-breaking swim.
As it stands, people who gather in public in groups of more than six risk getting fined €200, which is reduced to €100 if it’s paid before tribunal proceedings commenced.
People who don’t wear masks in groups of more than two also risk getting fined €100, which is reduced to €50 if it’s paid before tribunal proceedings commenced.
Organised events, with the exception of religious events and weddings, involving more than six people are also banned, with €6,000 fines envisaged for lawbreakers. These same hefty fines don’t apply to events deemed spontaneous.
Yesterday’s celebrations hit a nerve among several people, particularly those who work in the entertainment industry, who feel hard done by at the current restrictions.
As it stands, Malta will allow organised events to recommence on 5th July, but only to people who present a vaccine certificate. Events will have to be seated and will be initially be capped at 100 people, before rising to 150 on 19th July and 200 on 2nd August.
A number of artists have announced they will protest the unfairness of the situation in Valletta tomorrow morning.
Do you agree with the backlash against the Ħamrun celebrations?