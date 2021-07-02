Police Fine 124 People For COVID-19 Law Breaches At Ħamrun Spartans Celebrations

Police confirmed they issued 124 COVID-19 related fines to people who celebrated Ħamrun Spartans’ league victory in the streets last night.

A spokesperson for the police also confirmed that investigations are underway to identify other people who may have broken COVID-19 laws.

Lovin Malta has also asked police whether any fines were issued for people who gathered in large numbers in Xlendi Bay, Gozo this week to watch Neil Agius complete his record-breaking swim.

As it stands, people who gather in public in groups of more than six risk getting fined €200, which is reduced to €100 if it’s paid before tribunal proceedings commenced.

People who don’t wear masks in groups of more than two also risk getting fined €100, which is reduced to €50 if it’s paid before tribunal proceedings commenced.