Bitcoin transactions made by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech have piqued the attention of investigators.

The Times of Malta reports that around five of Fenech’s bitcoin wallets are currently being reviewed by police, with particular attention being put on Fenech’s purchases on a site called Wall Street Market, which has since been taken down.

Wall Street Market, which gained notoriety for its black market transactions, was taken offline in May 2019 following an operation among international law enforcement agencies.

Fenech’s transactions on bitcoins have been flagged in court sittings before.

George Cremona, the Head of the Counter-Terrorism Unit & Criminal Intelligence Unit, revealed that on 29th September 2019, his department was informed of an attempt to purchase a firearm, a suppressor and ammunition from the dark web site, Berlusconi. The gun was meant to be delivered to the office of Fenech’s father, George, who passed away in 2014.

Meanwhile, Lovin Malta was first to reveal in August that Inspector Kurt Zahra confirmed that Fenech tried to purchase cyanide sometime during 2019, believed to be April. Theuma is believed to have been the target.

Theuma has been granted a presidential pardon on the condition that he reveals all he knows about the assassination of Caruana Galizia. He has implicated Yorgen Fenech as being the person behind the murder and has said he suspects, but has no proof that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was involved too.

Sources have been quoted as focusing on a $50,000 transaction made in January 2019, and a $2,098 in April 2019. The second is believed to be related to the cyanide purchase.

Investigations are underway.

