Police Focusing On Harassment As Potential Crime In Maltese Spoof Website Investigation

Maltese police have confirmed they are investigating whether the recent spate of spoof websites and emails constitutes the crime of harassment.

Following the spoofs, which were reported to the police, Lovin Malta asked the police whether this action is illegal according to Malta’s cybercrime laws.

“Investigations into these websites were initiated by the Police since the initial assessment indicates that such actions constitutes the offence of harassment, amongst others which might result from the investigations,” a police spokesperson responded.

The police didn’t clarify whether the alleged harassment refers to the act of website spoofing itself or the content in the spoofs.

However, a legal source told Lovin Malta that they must be referring to the content as website spoofing isn’t a crime but an act that can be fought civilly by filing trademark infringement cases.