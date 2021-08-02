Police Given Information About Maltese Nationals’ Dubai Holdings Following Tax Authorities Request
The Maltese police have been provided with data about Maltese nationals’ offshore holdings in Dubai, according to media reports.
Information on some 20 individuals was in the possession of the German government and had been requested by Malta’s Inland Revenue Department. The information had been obtained by the German government from an anonymous source in Dubai.
The information was provided to Malta’s Inland Revenue Department following a request made to the German authorities last month, the Times of Malta said.
According to the paper, the list has now been passed on to the Police’s financial crime department for investigation.
While some of those on the list live and work in Dubai, others do not appear to have any links to the city, raising suspicions about the reason for their assets being held there.
Dubai has been at the centre of the political controversy over the past five years after it was revealed that the companies 17 Black and MacBridge, both of which have been shown to have been linked to corrupt government deals, were incorporated, and hold bank accounts in Dubai.
The Financial Action Task Force has also raised concerns about tax evasion in Malta, with the government hoping it can prove to the international body that it is able to get it acts together and enforce tax laws effectively.
What do you make of this story?