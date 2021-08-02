Police Given Information About Maltese Nationals’ Dubai Holdings Following Tax Authorities Request 

The Maltese police have been provided with data about Maltese nationals’ offshore holdings in Dubai, according to media reports.

Information on some 20 individuals was in the possession of the German government and had been requested by Malta’s Inland Revenue Department. The information had been obtained by the German government from an anonymous source in Dubai.

The information was provided to Malta’s Inland Revenue Department following a request made to the German authorities last month, the Times of Malta said.

According to the paper, the list has now been passed on to the Police’s financial crime department for investigation.