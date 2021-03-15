Police Hand Out 750 COVID-19 Fines And Charge Person With Falsifying Negative Test In Malta
Malta’s police force had a busy weekend, handing out 750 fines to people who were found breaking COVID-19 rules.
One person was also fined €350 after they were found to have falsified a COVID-19 test.
“We cannot be everywhere all the time, but we promise we are doing our best,” the police force said on social media. “Thank you to the many who appreciate our work and are cooperating by abiding with the regulations. Help us keep you safe – we are all in this together.”
The force posted a long list of arrests, fines and other activities undertaken on the islands over the weekend, giving a glimpse into just how many things they have to attend to on a day-to-day basis.
Apart from the hundreds of COVID-19 related fines, one woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to import a kilogram of cocaine.
Other crimes relate to everything from sexual violence to domestic abuse as well as other drug-related incidents.
Over the last few weeks, a number of new measures, including the closure of restaurants, were rolled out by the government in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and its variants.
With police giving out hundreds of fines over a couple of days, and videos surfacing showing first-hand that enforcement is happening even over small infractions, it’s good to keep in mind that the more the island abides by these laws that are meant to protect the most vulnerable’s health, the sooner the island can return to some semblance of normality.