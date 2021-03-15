Police Hand Out 750 COVID-19 Fines And Charge Person With Falsifying Negative Test In Malta

Malta’s police force had a busy weekend, handing out 750 fines to people who were found breaking COVID-19 rules.

One person was also fined €350 after they were found to have falsified a COVID-19 test.

“We cannot be everywhere all the time, but we promise we are doing our best,” the police force said on social media. “Thank you to the many who appreciate our work and are cooperating by abiding with the regulations. Help us keep you safe – we are all in this together.”

The force posted a long list of arrests, fines and other activities undertaken on the islands over the weekend, giving a glimpse into just how many things they have to attend to on a day-to-day basis.