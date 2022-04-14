Back in February, Grech’s family spotted a drone filming their home from close range, with the PN leader quick to file a police report and claim it was sent on the orders of Prime Minister Robert Abela.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that investigations are ongoing when asked whether they have found out who the drone belonged to.

Police have yet to establish who sent a drone to fly over Bernard Grech’s home in Mosta, two months after the Opposition Leader filed a report over the incident.

Grech’s argument was that on the exact same day that the drone flew over his home, Abela twice questioned how the PN leader had managed to build a “villa with a pool” while declaring an annual income of €6,000 in 2009, back when he was a househusband.

Abela used this argument to deflect questions by journalists about a 2018 property deal he had entered into with Christian Borg, a car dealer who was recently charged with kidnapping a man.

Although Abela described the Grech story as “really interesting”, it wasn’t picked up on by the PL’s media house ONE.

The Prime Minister denied having anything to do with the drone incident and said respect for family life should be absolute.

During the election campaign, Abela claimed Grech had built his home illegally, with the PN leader retorting that the Prime Minister’s comment should be taken as proof that he had indeed sent a drone to fly over his home “to try and build a story out of nothing”.

Do you think we’ll ever know who sent the drone over Grech’s home?