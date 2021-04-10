Police Identify Man Found Dead Inside Public Toilet In Lija

The police have identified a man who was found dead in a public toilet in Vjal it-Transfigurazzjoni in Lija on Thursday.

In a statement this afternoon the police said that the man had been identified as a 42-year-old Birkirkara resident. He has not been named pending the notification of his next of kin.

The had police confirmed that they were informed at around 6:15am on Thursday that a man was lying unconscious inside a public toilet. Police officers who arrived on site found that the man was already dead.

His cause of death has not been made known.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed.

What do you make of this?