Police Identify Organiser Of Illegal White Rocks Rave And Will Charge Them Accordingly 

Police have identified the alleged organiser of an illegal rave that took place at White Rocks, Pembroke, over the weekend and have pledged to charge them accordingly.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that in the early hours of Saturday morning, the St Julian’s police station received information that an illegal party was ongoing at White Rocks, an abandoned complex originally built for the British military.

“The police went on site and found that a party, with a large number of attendees, was taking place in the basement of the mentioned complex,” the police said.