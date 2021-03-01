Police Identify Organiser Of Illegal White Rocks Rave And Will Charge Them Accordingly
Police have identified the alleged organiser of an illegal rave that took place at White Rocks, Pembroke, over the weekend and have pledged to charge them accordingly.
A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that in the early hours of Saturday morning, the St Julian’s police station received information that an illegal party was ongoing at White Rocks, an abandoned complex originally built for the British military.
“The police went on site and found that a party, with a large number of attendees, was taking place in the basement of the mentioned complex,” the police said.
@lovinmaltaofficialVideos of a crowded rave that allegedly went down this weekend in Pembroke are going viral 👀 Thoughts? ##fyp ##fypmalta ##malta ##lovinmalta ##rave♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
“The crowd dispersed as soon as they noticed police presence, however, the alleged organiser was identified on-site and will be charged accordingly for organizing a mass event during the COVID-19 pandemic and also for holding a commercial activity without a license from the regulatory authority.”
Videos of the rave were uploaded to Instagram and went viral over the weekend, with several people calling them out for harming national efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Malta recorded 263 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, a record daily rise since the start of the pandemic, but new cases dropped to 175 today.
