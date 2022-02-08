Police Arrest ‘Homeless Man’ Who Allegedly Attacked And Stalked Mother And Daughter In Gżira
Police have arrested an allegedly homeless man following a mother’s claim that he attacked her and her daughter near the Strand in Gżira.
A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that the man has been arrested and is being interrogated. Investigations are ongoing.
The mother recounted her experience in a Facebook group for expats, urging people to watch out for him.
“Today a homeless guy attacked me and my daughter in Gzira. This guy hit me, pulled my hair, threw lit cigarettes to my daughter and then followed us,” she said. “Please be aware that he is clearly a violent person.”
Several other people commented that they passed through similar experiences in the area with a dark-skinned man who often wears shorts and goes barefoot. Some said they even saw the man sleeping naked on a park bench.
“I work in a restaurant nearby and I lost count at how many times he harassed us (especially us women) but the authorities didn’t do anything,” one woman said.
“I’m so sorry it happened to you and your daughter; if it ever happens again please go to a nearby shop/restaurant.”
Others urged the police to take some kind of action, citing the recent Sliema murder of Paulina Dembska, allegedly at the hands of Abner Aquilina.
This murder shocked the nation and prompted the government to present a bill to specifically criminalise femicide.
