Police Arrest ‘Homeless Man’ Who Allegedly Attacked And Stalked Mother And Daughter In Gżira

Police have arrested an allegedly homeless man following a mother’s claim that he attacked her and her daughter near the Strand in Gżira.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that the man has been arrested and is being interrogated. Investigations are ongoing.

The mother recounted her experience in a Facebook group for expats, urging people to watch out for him.

“Today a homeless guy attacked me and my daughter in Gzira. This guy hit me, pulled my hair, threw lit cigarettes to my daughter and then followed us,” she said. “Please be aware that he is clearly a violent person.”