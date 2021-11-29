Police Investigating HSBC Bank Manager Suspected Of Stealing Money From Clients’ Loan Accounts 

They would draw up fake invoices and receipts which he would process as though they were coming from the clients.

The former manager is suspected of withdrawing unutilised loan funds from clients’ accounts, according to the Times of Malta .

The police are currently investigating a former HSBC bank manager who was sacked in recent weeks over suspicions that he was stealing money from his clients’ loan accounts.

When they would sometimes realise that they had been wrongfully invoiced, the former manager would take money from a different client’s account in order to correct the “error”.

Sources who spoke to the newspaper said that a “serious” internal probe to establish the scale of the fraudulent activity is underway.

A spokesperson for the police also confirmed their own investigations.

HSBC would not comment about the case directly but emphasised that it took its role of protecting its customers’ interests and that of the financial system on the whole seriously.

All employees are expected to adhere to the highest standards, the bank noted.

Tag someone that needs to read this