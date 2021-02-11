Police Investigating Leak Of Young Maltese Woman’s X-Rated Video
The police have launched an investigation into the leak and subsequent circulation of a young Maltese woman’s x-rated video.
Investigations come as the video is being shared illegally by individuals across Malta. It is believed the woman’s private video, which allegedly shows her in explicit sexual scenes by herself, was sent to third parties that were never intended to see the video.
The video was then forwarded further, with claims that one restaurant even showed the video on their large screen TV to a crowd of laughing men.
This would not be the first time a private sex video was shared beyond the person it was intended for. A few year’s back, a man was fined €4,500 for sharing revenge porn of his former partner. More recently, a woman was awarded €32,000 in damages after she was filmed without her consent and the x-rated video then circulated widely.
Under Maltese law, anyone found to have shared the video is liable to a fine of up to €5,000 and up to two years imprisonment.
A number of Maltese celebrities took to social media to condemn the leak – as well as anyone sharing the video and making light of the young woman’s humiliation.
“You people are pigs. Grow the hell up,” singer Gaia Cauchi said in an Instagram story yesterday re-sharing another woman’s post.
“To anyone who keeps on sharing that video, please know that you are the reason a girl’s life is being ruined. Private videos that are being posted without consent just to make fun of someone for doing something you usually wank over really brings out the vile and disgusting people in this society,” the post continued.
“You’re not just part of the problem, you are the problem. If this was any other woman you cared about, you wouldn’t be reacting like this. This could potentially push someone to harm themselves, and their blood is on your hands. Don’t try and find the video – just make anyone who had it delete it.”
Similarly, rapper Eddie Fresco condemned anyone sharing the video.
“This thing that’s going around regarding the particular girls nudes… if you had anything to do with these photos circulating, I don’t mess with you,” he said. “Nor do I support this kind of behaviour.”
“While one should understand the risks that come with sending these photos (this eventually happening) have respect for the person feeling comfortable enough to send something so sacred… their naked body.”
Have you, or someone you know ever experienced harassment or assaults in Malta? If you have, please take a moment to respond to this anonymous form.