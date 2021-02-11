Police Investigating Leak Of Young Maltese Woman’s X-Rated Video

The police have launched an investigation into the leak and subsequent circulation of a young Maltese woman’s x-rated video.

Investigations come as the video is being shared illegally by individuals across Malta. It is believed the woman’s private video, which allegedly shows her in explicit sexual scenes by herself, was sent to third parties that were never intended to see the video.

The video was then forwarded further, with claims that one restaurant even showed the video on their large screen TV to a crowd of laughing men.

This would not be the first time a private sex video was shared beyond the person it was intended for. A few year’s back, a man was fined €4,500 for sharing revenge porn of his former partner. More recently, a woman was awarded €32,000 in damages after she was filmed without her consent and the x-rated video then circulated widely.

Under Maltese law, anyone found to have shared the video is liable to a fine of up to €5,000 and up to two years imprisonment.