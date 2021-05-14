Police Investigating Potential Arson Attack After Car Caught Fire In Sliema

A police investigation is currently underway into a potential arson attack after a car went up in flames last weekend.

A Honda Jazz caught on fire in Sliema during the early hours of 8th May on Triq Georg Borg Olivier, allegedly causing damage to a nearby building.

A well-informed source told Lovin Malta that the attack was part of a string of arsons aimed at a specific individual with alleged CCTV footage in the area showing a hooded figure approach a car before setting it on fire at around 5:20am.

The same source suggested that no damage had been incurred to a nearby building due to the positioning of the car and the “prompt intervention of the Civil Protection Department”.

When questioned about the potential of arson, police said a magisterial inquiry has been opened into the matter and police investigations are ongoing.

A number of cars have caught fire this year, with no suspicion of foul play in most cases.

