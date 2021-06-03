Police Open Investigation Into Msida Brawl Which Saw Group Attack Van Driver And Leave Two Injured

The incident, police said, happened on Wednesday 2nd June at 11.45am. No further details were given with regards to the injuries sustained. However, the video shows a group of men and women attacking a van driver.

Police have opened up an investigation into a brawl close to l-Għajn tal-Ħasselin in Msida that left two people needing medical assistance, footage of which was published by Lovin Malta.

A video sent to Lovin Malta shows two women by apartments along Triq il-Wied ta’ L-Imsida first attacking the driver outside one of the blocks, with one of them hitting him several times with a wooden stick.

The brawl then seemingly calms down with the driver and women continuing to shout at one another. However, as the van driver enters the vehicle, one of the women goes towards the driver’s window and begins hitting the person once again.

Four men then get involved, attacking the driver and his car as he tries to escape the area. A truck driver intervenes and helps the van driver to escape onto the junction along Msida creek.

It was the second public brawl to make the rounds on social media yesterday, with Lovin Malta also reporting on a separate incident involving a fight between at least four women in Marsa.

Police told Lovin Malta that they received no reports on this incident.