The beach party was captured on video and shared online, with many condemning the actions of the youths who showed a complete disregard for current social distancing measures.

A large gathering near Exiles Beach saw police issue a number of fines to revellers for breaking Covid-19 restriction measures.

A number of fines were handed to individuals who partied on a beach in Sliema over the weekend, Lovin Malta is informed.

The exact number of fines issued is unknown, with police informing Lovin Malta that the fines would be included in the total number of contraventions issued for the district.

This isn’t the first time that people have taken to Sliema’s promenade and beaches to party during the pandemic, with Sliema mayor, Anthony Chircop, expressing concern that this might become a weekly occurrence.

“What worries me is that this can turn into a new habit,” he told Lovin Malta. “Until places like Paceville open, which isn’t going to happen soon, people will buy things on the cheap and go to the beach to party.”

While commending the work of police, Chircop says that the overwhelming amount of people holding illegal parties on the beach is overwhelming and that more enforcement is needed.

“The police do help out but they don’t have the numbers to back up the huge crowds that are assembling,” he said. “ Something drastic needs to happen.”

Illegal beach parties don’t only pose a health hazard by becoming breeding grounds for the spread of Covid-19, but also leave an aftermath of rubbish and litter to the detriment of the environment and cleansing department.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show one cleaner dealing with the seaside rubbish alone.