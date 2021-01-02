Police Issue Second Appeal To Help Find 50-Year-Old Wheelchair User Last Seen In Mosta

Malta police has issued a second appeal to help find a 50-year-old wheelchair user who went missing earlier this week.

Marcel Pisani went missing last Thursday, December 31st and hasn’t been located since. He was last seen in his Mosta residence.

Police also issued a photo of the vehicle Pisani is likely to use, a Renault Captur.

Anyone possessing any information about Pisani’s whereabouts is encouraged to pass it onto the police. This can be done confidentially over the phone on 21224001 or 119 or at the nearest police station.

