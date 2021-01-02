د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Police Issue Second Appeal To Help Find 50-Year-Old Wheelchair User Last Seen In Mosta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta police has issued a second appeal to help find a 50-year-old wheelchair user who went missing earlier this week.

Marcel Pisani went missing last Thursday, December 31st and hasn’t been located since. He was last seen in his Mosta residence. 

Police also issued a photo of the vehicle Pisani is likely to use, a Renault Captur.

Anyone possessing any information about Pisani’s whereabouts is encouraged to pass it onto the police. This can be done confidentially over the phone on 21224001 or 119 or at the nearest police station.

Share this post to help find Marcel Pisani

READ NEXT: Almost One Year Later, Miriam Pace's Widower Is Still Waiting For A Report On His Wife's Tragic Death

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK