Police Launch Investigation Into Predatory Rape Accusations Unveiled By Anonymous Maltese Instagram Page

Malta’s police force are investigating a number of allegations that have surfaced on an anonymous Instagram page aimed at revealing rapists and pedophiles on the island.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a police spokesperson said that the allegations raised on the page were being duly investigated.

The page made waves over the week after it began posting the names and faces of Maltese people who they said had sexually abused underage girls. Some incidents involve girls as young as 13, and detail incidents that occurred inside homes as well as other locations.

“After a short hiatus we’ve found a group of pedophilic individuals preying on children repeatedly,” the page said in one post, tagging a number of accounts of other Maltese youths.

“Today a rapist has been unveiled by his victims,” they said in another post.

The comments section under some posts saw supporters of the victims argue with others who wondered if the accused should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

“In cases like these we commonly look for a pattern, whether that be consistent predatory behaviour or overall rapist ideology. Specifically in this case there is quite a bit of evidence against this person,” the page said.

Some posts naming specific people were even taken down after mass reporting by accounts on Instagram.

Posts keep getting taken down but I’ll still persist, try making throwaway accounts and share information about him on them and then I’ll share them to give them a boost,” the page asked its followers. “Please mass report the accounts mentioned as they’re full on pedophilic creeps.”

“I’ve also archived all of the evidence against him on my story archive.”

While some praised the page for giving voice to the voiceless, others wondered if this type of vigilanteism could only lead to further crimes.

Police investigations continue.

What do you make of the page’s approach to possible unreported rape?