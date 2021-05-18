د . إAEDSRر . س

Police Motorcyclist Injured In Nasty Sliema Traffic Accident This Afternoon

A police officer was rushed to hospital this afternoon after he was involved in a collision in Tower Road, Sliema.

The officer was riding his motorbike when he was involved in a collision with a car at around 1pm, his bike getting flung a number of metres towards the pavement as a result of the impact.

TVM reported that medics administered first aid to the officer but his condition remains unknown.

The street was temporarily closed off to traffic.

