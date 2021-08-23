Police Obtain ‘Full Extraction Of Keith Schembri’s Phone’ Which Could Prove Ties To Lead Investigator, Yorgen Fenech Claims 

“Recently the police have obtained a complete extraction of Keith Schembri’s mobile phone. It appears that this information includes information that could confirm what [Fenech] is saying in his case,” reads the application.

In a court application filed before the Constitutional Court earlier this month, Fenech’s lawyers are requesting that his case requesting that Arnaud be removed from the investigation be reopened in order for this new information to be included. The case was put off for judgment in June.

The police have recently obtained a “complete extraction” of Keith Schembri’s phone, which could prove claims made about the lead investigator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation, lawyers representing Yorgen Fenech have said.

Fenech has been indicted for Caruana Galizia’s murder. He denies the charges.

In his application, he says that the new information was obviously of great importance to the case, adding that the information in the police’s possession was admissible and was not available before this point.

Judge Lawrence Mintoff is presiding over the proceedings in an attempt to have Arnaud removed from the case. Fenech has accused the Superintendent of leading a “careless, approximative, if not amateurish” investigation.

He has also accused Arnaud of leaking information to Schembri before he resigned in November 2019.

The case had been put off to 19 November 2021 for judgment but Fenech is requesting that he be allowed to call the police to testify and present a copy of the extraction from Schembri’s phone.

Fenech pointed to the fact that the State Advocate had been allowed to present new evidence after the case was put off for judgment.

Moreover, he said that the case was not an ordinary one and that the information present on Schembri’s would prove that efforts were underway to undermine justice.

Share this with someone who needs to read it