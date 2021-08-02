Police Officer Accused Of Raping Victim In Qawra Granted Bail To Care For Elderly Mother

A veteran police officer accused of raping a woman he was meant to help has been granted bail. Glenn Carabott, 40, has been granted bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000, as well as the daily signing of a bail book and being ordered not to approach or speak with the alleged victim in the case, Times of Malta reported. Carabott has been held in preventative custody since April, after being arraigned over the alleged rape of a Filipino woman who had called police to request help after being robbed in her Qawra home. The man is being accused of going to her home and engaging in non-consensual sex with her, while filming it, in a crime that he was duty-bound to stop. Carabott has been on the force for 18 years and even served as a UN peacekeeper in Kosovo. Since the allegations against him, he tested positive for cocaine.

Carabott had previously been denied bail – however, his lawyers filed a new application where they noted a number of things. They argued that that Carabott had strong ties with Malta so there was a low chance of him fleeing. and that in the three months since his arraignment all witnesses had been heard. The legal team further noted that Carabott had been unable to care for his elderly mother during this time. Justice Aaron Bugeja heard these arguments and decided to grant him bail under the above conditions. He can also not go to St Paul’s Bay or Qawra or within 50 metres of the airport or coasts. Breaching these conditions will result in a €7,000 fine. Lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila are defence counsel. Lawyer Rene Darmanin is appearing parte civile.

You can find the victim’s testimony below: On April 17th, Carabott appeared at the victim’s apartment in Qawra alone. The victim said Carabott appeared to be high on some form of drug, and started touching himself in a sexual manner after complimenting her looks. She asked him why he had come alone, and shortly afterwards he touched her breast. He then began explaining how he produced porn for a small group of buyers who would pay him for the videos. Eventually, she headed into her bedroom to retrieve some papers with details on the items that had been stolen from her. However, as she was bending over for the papers, she saw Carabott enter the room and close the door behind him. The victim said she had been sexually abused throughout her life and “knew what was coming next”, with the superintendent saying in court: “She said she knows that once a man starts off, he will only stop when he is finished.” She said she wanted to get it over and done with as soon as possible, so without being threatened or told to, she decided to perform oral sex on Carabott. This is when he pulled out his phone and began filming the act. Soon after, they ended up on her bed. At this point, she told Carabott that she has a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) and preferred if they stopped. “Sir, I have been abused many times,” she told Carabott – however, according to the victim, each time she used the word “sir” he only became more excited. She was left feeling like an “object”, and said Carabott was an “animal” for the way he treated her. Following the incident, she spent some time in hospital due to a separate matter. In the wake of the allegations, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said he would have “zero tolerance” for abuse of any type within the police force.