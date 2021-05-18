Police Officer Overheard Carmel Chircop Arguing Over Money Owed To Him Days Before He Was Murdered 

A police officer stationed in Birkirkara this morning testified about having seen lawyer Carmel Chircop a few days before he was murdered, as he was arguing on the phone with someone about money owed to him.

The officer, Emmanuel Scicluna, was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Tal-Maksar brother Adrian and Robert Agius, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella stand accused of supplying the bomb that was used to kill the journalist, while Degiorgio and Adrian Agius have been charged with Chircop’s murder. Both cases are being heard simultaneously.

Scicluna told the court that he was stationed at the Birkirkara police station and that he was familiar with Chircop.

He said that he clearly remembered that on one particular Saturday in October, he had some errands to run in Tigne, in Sliema.

He said that he remembered seeing Chircop as he was walking.

“He was wearing a white shirt, I remember it very clearly,” he said. “He was speaking to someone [on the phone] and all I remember is hearing him say: ‘When will you give me the payments? You’ve been saying this for a long time’.”