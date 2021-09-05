Police Officers Beaten In Spinola Bay After Trying To Confiscate Party Equipment At 3am

Two Maltese police officers were injured while attending to a series of reports over loud music in Spinola Bay early Saturday morning

The two officers headed to a location in Spinola Bay at around 3.30am where they found a large group of people playing music at a high volume in a public space. The group had gone to continue their evening in the bay after bars in the area had closed for the evening.

The group were told to turn the music off by the two officers – however, they did not do so.

In light of this, the officers moved to confiscate the music equipment – a speaker – which is when at least three people allegedly attacked the officers.

One of the three allegedly pushed an officer over before punching and kicking him.

The officers called for assistance and a number of other officers, including members from the Rapid Intervention Unit, quickly arrived on the scene and arrested two males – a 31-year-old and 24-year-old – and a 36-year-old woman.

All three are Venezuelan – Keiver Johan Goncalvez, Omar Eduardo Nunez Andrade and Jaimaru Vanessa Blanca – and live in Swieqi.

The officers uniforms were damaged in the scuffle, with the two officers being slightly injured and needing medical attention at a local health centre.

One officer was also subsequently threatened in the St Julian’s police station as one of the three was allegedly resisting arrest.

The three were charged in court today, where they were also asked to pay for the broken glasses and uniforms belonging to the officers.

Goncalvez and Blanca were each sentenced to one year in prison suspended for three years alongside a €7,000 fine while Andrade was sentenced to 16 months in prison suspended for three years and handed a €12,000 fine.

