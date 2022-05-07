Police Presence To Increase In Paceville…This Time On Horseback 

Police presence is finally set to increase in Paceville… but this time it’s going to be on horseback.

Lovin Malta can reveal that a Mounted Police Section is set to hit the streets of Paceville, Malta’s clubbing Mecca. The initiative is in line with the Malta Police Transformation Strategy, which looks to improve trust in the community for police to ensure a “safe and secure society for everyone”.

“Following considerable investment made in this long-standing Section of the Malta Police Force, the introduction of the Mounted Police in Paceville is considered appropriate for higher levels of visibility, trust and confidence in the police,” a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“Considered as excellent “beacons”, research shows that the deployment of police horses has a positive effect on public reassurance.”

Police did not give an indication of when the mounted section will be present in Paceville, but Lovin Malta is informed that the horses will be out on the streets from this weekend.

The decision, however, is granted to raise some eyebrows given Paceville’s packed streets, particularly during the height of summer. Still, the police maintain that a Mounted Section is the more efficient method to police the area, which is a hotspot for crime.

“In line with our strategy to increase public trust and confidence in the Malta Police, police deployed in Paceville are not expected to react to incidents simply but rather adopt an engaging role with those frequenting the area, mainly youths,” the spokesperson said.

“As confirmed by international research and Malta Police first-hand experience, mounted police generate far greater levels of casual engagement than foot officers.”

What do you think of the initiative?