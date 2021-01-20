Police Release New Information About Mosta Man Missing For Three Weeks
Malta’s police force have issued a new appeal for a man missing for weeks, releasing his car’s license plate in a renewed attempt to find him.
Marcel Pisani was last seen at the end of December, 2020, right before New Year’s Eve.
The man, who is 50 years old and makes use of a wheelchair, drives a blue Renault Captur with a cream-coloured top bearing the registration number HBV761.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the police on 21 224001, 119 or at the nearest station.
His family have also appealed to the public for help in finding him.
Three days before his disappearance, a fire had broken out at Pisani’s home in Triq ix-Xitwa, Mosta at around 6pm. Police have not confirmed a connection between the fire and his disappearance, and told Lovin Malta that investigations are still underway in regards the fire.