Police Report Filed After Heaps Of Rubbish Dumped Near Mosta Industrial Estate

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show bags of rubbish and cardboard boxes scattered against a wall outside the industrial estate.

A large pile of rubbish dumped outside Mosta Industrial Estate will be cleaned this afternoon, the Mosta Local Council has said.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Mosta mayor Romilda Baldacchino-Zarb said that this wasn’t the first time such incidents occurred.

“There are cameras in the area, a report was filed with the police and someone was fined,” she said in reference to a similar previous incident.

“Before there were skips in the area, now they’ve removed them and we don’t know why,” she continued.

Baldacchino-Zarb confirmed that a police report will be fined and CCTV in the area will be checked to identify the culprit, with fines issued accordingly.

