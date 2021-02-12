Police Report Lodged After Vandals Steal And Break Handrails At Mellieħa Nature Reserve

A set of recently fixed handrails at a nature reserve in Mellieħa was stolen and broken in what is being deemed as an act of vandalism.

The handrails were discovered in pieces earlier today following a routine survey of the Foresta 2000 site conducted by a managing warden.

“Our Foresta 2000 Nature Reserve is unfortunately not new to stories of vandal attacks. Having said that, the discovery of damage to the site still leaves an incredibly sour taste especially when the place is open for the enjoyment of the public all year round,” BirdLife Malta said in a statement.

Photos uploaded to Facebook show the extent of damage caused with some of the handrails snapped in half while others seem to have completely disappeared.

“The handrails were fixed to the ground along the clay slopes, along a path used regularly by visitors since it links the Għadira Bay area to the popular St Agatha’s Tower,” BirdLife explained.

A police report has been lodged with BirdLife urging visitors to report any irregularities on site to its Facebook page or via email at [email protected]

