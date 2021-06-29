Police Searching For Group Of Men Involved In St George’s Bay Fight That Left Two Men Seriously Injured
The police are looking for a group of men believed to have been involved in a fight at St George’s Bay in St Julian’s that left two men injured.
In a statement, the police said that two 20-year-old Libyan men had sustained serious injuries in a fight that took place at roughly 2:45am.
The police said that their assistance was requested after passersby had spotted one an unconscious man and another visibly injured man in the area.
By the time the police arrived, their aggressors had fled the scene.
The victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
A magisterial inquiry is being led by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit as police investigations continue.
