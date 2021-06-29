Police Searching For Group Of Men Involved In St George’s Bay Fight That Left Two Men Seriously Injured 

The police are looking for a group of men believed to have been involved in a fight at St George’s Bay in St Julian’s that left two men injured.

In a statement, the police said that two 20-year-old Libyan men had sustained serious injuries in a fight that took place at roughly 2:45am.

The police said that their assistance was requested after passersby had spotted one an unconscious man and another visibly injured man in the area.