Police Seize Company Documents From Times Of Malta Offices In Schembri-Hillman Money Laundering Investigation

Police have seized a number of company documents from Times of Malta’s offices as part of its investigation into alleged money laundering involving former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Times of Malta confirmed in a recent report that police have approached Progress Press to provide certain company documents dating back to Hillman’s tenure.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, Allied Newspapers’ current managing director Michel Rizzo denied the offices of the country’s largest newspaper were “raided”.

“The police simply came over to the premises of Progress Press to collect company documents in connection with ongoing investigations, as reported on timesofmalta.com yesterday,” he said. “The company cooperated voluntarily in full with the police.”