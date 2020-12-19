Police Seize Over €350,000 Worth Of Drugs In Massive Paola Raid

Police have seized more than a quarter of a million euro worth of illegal drugs in a raid on residencies in Paola and Marsa.

On Triq Melita in Paola, police intercepted a vehicle and arrested a 40-year-old Ħamrun resident, his passenger and a 29-year-old from Paola.

Police seized two kilos of suspected cocaine, numerous car keys and around €8,500 in cash from the vehicle.

The operation continued in a residence on Triq Melita and garage on Triq Sant’Ubaldeska. Inside the house, officers found suspected cocaine, marijuana, around €100,000 worth of gold and jewellery and €78,000 in cash.

A Range Rover Sports and Mercedes E63 were also confiscated, the combined value totalling around €250,000.

Another raid on a property on Triq il-Qaddiefa in Marsa led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man after 3.5 kilos of suspected cocaine was seized.

The total value of the drugs seized today, if sold, would have amounted to around €350,000, police confirmed.

