Police Sergeant Tests Positive For Cocaine After Being Accused Of Raping Qawra Woman He Was Meant To Help

A police sergeant accused of sexually abusing a burglary victim he was meant to help has tested positive for cocaine.

Sergeant Glen Carabott failed a drugs test while still in police custody in Corradino Correctional Facility following his arrest and having his bail denied in court.

Carabott is accused of going to the home of a woman who had suffered a robbery in Qawra and sexually abusing her.

He is believed to have visited her home and raped her, with footage of the act found on the man’s mobile phone. The woman had initially phoned the police for help after being robbed, whereupon Carabott was sent to assist her.

Beyond the accusations themselves, there were a number of other red flags. Carabott went to her home alone, though standard procedure dictates that officers should be in pairs – and the visit was not inputted into the police records, nor were plans for a follow up put into place, as is typical.

The victim has since spoken to police and also a doctor.

Carabott has denied the charges.