Police Sergeant Who Celebrated Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murder Put On Medical Benefits

Ramon Mifsud, the police sergeant who celebrated Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder on social media, was able to leave the force on medical grounds and reap certain benefits, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Mifsud was suspended and forced onto half-pay over the incident. He was made to appear before the Public Service Commission to settle the dispute.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that Mifsud failed to show up to any of the hearings before the Public Service Commission, citing medical reasons on each occasion. The sittings took place over a three-year period.

Eventually, the Public Service Commission approved Mifsud’s retirement from the force due to his medical condition.

This means that while he will not reap the benefits of a retirement package and pension, he will receive a medical benefit. The police have confirmed that Mifsud is no longer part of the police force.

It is still unclear as to why, over the whole three years, the PSC never compelled Mifsud to testify in the case. When asked for details of Misfud’s situation, the PSE said it is legally precluded from providing such information.

The incident dates back to 16th October 2017. Just hours after Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb outside her Bidnija home, Mifsud wrote:

“What goes around comes around, cow dung! Feeling happy :)”