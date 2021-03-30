Police Surround Kalkara Home And Arrest 72-Year-Old Woman Over Drug Trafficking
Two women, aged 72 and 47, have been arrested after being found with illicit substances ready to be sold, police said in a statement today.
After a surveillance operation that lasted several days, a squad of police officers from the Anti-Drugs Unit surrounded a home in Kalkara late last night. A search inside the house resulted in a number of sachets with what is suspected to be cocaine inside of them.
Another unspecified amount of the same drug was also found hidden away in the same residence.
The two women have been kept in custody and are being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana for further questioning.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello has been informed of the case and appointed a number of court experts as police investigations continue.