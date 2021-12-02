Police To Charge Four People Filmed Urging Man To Jump Off Valletta Bastion

Police have confirmed they are filing charges against four people who were filmed urging a man contemplating suicide at the Valletta bastions to jump and “get it over and done with”.

A police spokesperson told ONE News that four people in the footage were identified and interrogated and will be prosecuted.

The video, published by Times of Malta last month, shocked the nation.

Many passersby stopped and watched police officials and first responders attempt to convince the man to step away from the edge, but while most clearly understood the gravity of the situation, others showed little sympathy.

Calls for the person to get on with it and other similar comments could clearly be heard in the video.